1,933 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

VOO stock opened at $357.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

