2,000 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $273,832,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $152,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,870 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $116,815,000 after acquiring an additional 356,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

COIN stock opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $146.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

