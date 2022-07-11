22,363 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

