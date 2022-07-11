3,700 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 8,174,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.94 per share, for a total transaction of $473,614,770.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 171,569,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,737,003.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,475,385 shares of company stock worth $1,801,169,807 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.