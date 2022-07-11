3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.43.

Shares of MMM opened at $128.72 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

