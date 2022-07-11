3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

