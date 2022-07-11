3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in 3M were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,950,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

