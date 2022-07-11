498 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.41. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

