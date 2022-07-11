6,491 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $63.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $60.54 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.91.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

