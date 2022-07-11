64,993 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 233,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

