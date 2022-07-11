6,792 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RRX opened at $112.99 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $176.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

