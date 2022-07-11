7,393 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH opened at $92.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $93.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAH. Cowen dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,939,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

