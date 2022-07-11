85,000 Shares in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

