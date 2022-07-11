9,137 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 239,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.22 million. Exelixis’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

