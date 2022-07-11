AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

