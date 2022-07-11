AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.
AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.