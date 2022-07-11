Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.82) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.82) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.25). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ABEO opened at $5.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2,254.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 788,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 754,619 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

