Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 154.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,048 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $385.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays decreased their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

