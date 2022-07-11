Advisor Partners LLC Buys 233 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

