Advisor Partners LLC Buys 484 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

