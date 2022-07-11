Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,182.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,037.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,015.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

