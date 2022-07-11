Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after buying an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,919,000 after buying an additional 49,624 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after buying an additional 88,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,957,000 after buying an additional 35,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $335,106,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.81.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $273.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.