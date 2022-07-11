Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.12.

NYSE:LYB opened at $87.48 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.09 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.