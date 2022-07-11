Advisor Partners LLC Sells 12,623 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $58.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.