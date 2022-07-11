Advisor Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $200.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

