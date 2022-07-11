Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,457 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SAP by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSE:SAP opened at $90.59 on Monday. SAP SE has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($108.33) to €93.00 ($96.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

