Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $205.93 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

