Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

