Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UDR by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in UDR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in UDR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

UDR opened at $44.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

