AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.12% of AMETEK worth $38,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

NYSE AME opened at $110.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

