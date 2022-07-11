AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Primerica worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $121.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day moving average is $134.17. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

