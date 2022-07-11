AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.87 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.21% of Verint Systems worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 6,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $290,912.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,169 shares in the company, valued at $46,772,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $1,392,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $43.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

