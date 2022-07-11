AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 1,525 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

