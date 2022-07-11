AMI Asset Management Corp Purchases 787 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

NYSE:AVY opened at $164.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

