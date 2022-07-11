Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $2,175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $65.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

