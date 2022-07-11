Analysts Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) PT at $376.50

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.50.

BOLIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 400 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 425 to SEK 385 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of BOLIF stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

