Analysts Set Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Target Price at $7.20

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

CWEGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.