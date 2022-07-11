Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target at $2,090.00

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,090.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($38.75) to GBX 3,030 ($36.69) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.80) to GBX 1,600 ($19.38) in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and set a $1,870.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,060.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FQVTF opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.29. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

