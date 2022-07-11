Analysts Set Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Price Target at $18.80

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FSR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.08. Fisker has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 6.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fisker by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

