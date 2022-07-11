Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Price Target at $187.71

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.71.
Several research firms recently commented on FNV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:FNV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
