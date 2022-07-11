Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 311

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 311 ($3.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 177.90 ($2.15) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 173.50 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 302.80 ($3.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 593.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 203.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 228.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

