Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target at $265.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBPFF. HSBC lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Shares of MBPFF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.