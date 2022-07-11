Analysts Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $65.50

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

NHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NYSE:NHI opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.