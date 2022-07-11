Analysts Set Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

PASG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Passage Bio by 847.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.26. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

