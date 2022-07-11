Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT at $138.00

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFRY shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €120.00 ($125.00) to €134.00 ($139.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised Safran from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Safran from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Safran from €137.00 ($142.71) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

SAFRY stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. Safran has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0924 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

