Analysts Set Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Price Target at GBX 3,527

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,527 ($42.71).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,835 ($46.44) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.20) to GBX 3,650 ($44.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 2,889 ($34.98) on Friday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,167 ($50.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,915.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,989.69. The company has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 950.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

