Analyzing Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Terreno Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Terreno Realty pays out 108.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Terreno Realty has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Terreno Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $221.93 million 19.21 $87.25 million $1.25 45.15 Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.61 $170.55 million N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 38.50% 4.79% 3.43% Claros Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terreno Realty and Claros Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 5 0 2.71 Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.70%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $19.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

