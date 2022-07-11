AngioDynamics (ANGO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $20.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

