Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Apple from $157.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.81. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

