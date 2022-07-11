Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 2,047 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.44. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.