Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 448.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.24 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

